Crest Hill police, Chaney-Monge and Richland schools look to start school resource officer program

SIgn on the city of Crest Hill government building at 20600 City Center Blvd. as seen on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The city of Crest Hill is considering an agreement with Chaney-Monge School District 88 and Richland School District 88A to pilot a school resource officer program in both districts.

The program is meant to “strengthen partnerships” between the city and the school districts, according to a news release from the city in conjunction with both districts.

If approved by the city and school districts, the Crest Hill Police Department would assign one full-time officer to be the resource officer for both districts’ schools.

That officer would rotate through the schools with a random schedule, making sure to spend equal time with both districts, according to the release.

The officer would “focus on safety, relationship-building and proactive support during the school day and at select school events,” according to the release.

The Crest Hill Police Department already has recommended officer Heidi Outlaw for the position of school resource officer, as she is a known figure in both districts after leading the DARE program for the past decade, according to the city.

The officer would reportedly remain an employee of the police department but “would work in close collaboration with school leadership,” according to the release.

Outlaw’s full-time duty would revolve around school activities during the school year, and she would not be performing other patrol responsibilities for the department.

The districts said this program is not being considered in response to any specific threat but because “it represents a proactive effort to provide another layer of support for students, staff and the community.”

“The SRO would serve as a positive role model, help foster conflict resolution and build lasting relationships through programs like DARE without replacing the roles of teachers, staff or administrators,” according to the release.

Although the officer would be present to take action in the event of an emergency that threatened staff or student safety, the officer would have no role in day-to-day disciplinary actions, which remain under the school’s authority.

This program is intended to launch for the 2025-26 school year, pending approval from the City Council and District 88 and District 88A school boards.

“By working together on a shared vision of student well-being and school safety, the schools and city are focused on building a more connected, supportive and resilient community,” according to the joint statement.