New Lane closures at Joliet’s Six Corners begin Wednesday

The work to construct new pavement at the Six Corners intersection in Joliet will require lane closures beginning Wednesday morning.

Northbound traffic on Raynor Avenue from Mason Avenue to Black Road and Black Road and Ruby Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Plainfield Road will also be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the release.

The work is expected to last from Wednesday through Aug. 6, and detours will be in place during the construction, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The pavement work is part of the Plainfield Road water main improvement project.

Information about the project can be found by visiting joliet.gov/construction-zone and questions can be directed to the Joliet Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.