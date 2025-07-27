‘Theater is magical’ - Rialto in Joliet honors Lorin Lynch for 50 years of service

Lorin Lynch shares stories of his 51 years of service to Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre with about 100 friends, family and fellow stagehands who gathered at the theater to honor him on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

Standing at the front of the Rialto Square Theatre stage, Lorin Lynch told a crowd of about 100 friends, family and fellow stagehands who gathered to celebrate his five decades of service on Thursday that he has “never seen a ghost, never had a cool breeze brush by me, and “never had anyone tug at my skirt.”

“A lot of people have,” he jokingly added.

Seeing the reaction of kids coming to the theater and watching the shows over the years has been among his favorite memories, Lynch said, “Theater is magical.”

Relishing the wide variety of entertainment the Rialto offers, he said one day there is a kids’ show, the next day will be a musical and “everyone will be singing along.”

The next day there may be something emotional such as a screening of “Les Miserables” and the audience is transfixed.

Blake Lynch and Lorin Lynch (from left) present a $500 check for the Rialto Foundation to President Steve Randich at an event honoring Lorin and the Lynch family's years of service to the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

In his more than 50-year career as a lighting stagehand at the historic theater located in downtown Joliet, Lynch also has met a wide variety of celebrities.

His favorites include Red Skelton, Glen Campbell, and Carol Burnett.

It was also at the theater that Lynch met the “love of his life,” Lynne Lichtenauer, who passed away in 2021.

Lynch remembers first visiting the iconic theater at age 7 with his dad, Laverne, a Joliet police officer, who also worked at a theater.

“Back then, we would come and change over the movies,” he added.

But the Lynch family’s connection to the Rialto doesn’t begin there. Lynch estimates that about 10 family members have spent time working at the theatre.

Lynch’s great uncle and grandfather, LaVerne, first began the family’s long connection with the theatre in 1926—the year it opened.

“I never knew my great uncle and my grandfather,” he said.

In addition to Lynch’s long career as a stagehand, his brother, Blake, has also worked at the theater officially since 1987, but has been involved since high school.

“It is a family atmosphere,” Lynch said.

Their brother, Brian, also worked at the theater before his passing in 2019.

To mark the legacy of the Lynch family’s connection to the Rialto, the stage door at the rear of the theater recently was named the Lynch Family Stagedoor.

Every act that has performed at the theater has walked through those doors, according to Steve Randich, president of the Rialto Foundation.

In addition to working as a stagehand where he specializes in lighting, Lynch also worked for many years in human resources recruiting. He also worked for the union that represents stagehands.

“I have been blessed to have two careers, I have loved,” Lynch said.

The newly renamed stage door to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet marks the legacy of the Lynch family’s connection to the historic theater on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

A graduate of Joliet West High School, he attended the University of Iowa where he played offensive guard on its football team.

Ed Rachel, a fellow Rialto Theater stagehand, told the crowd the original charter from the stagehand union dates back to 1905 and it only has two names on it –Louis Lynch, Lorin and Blake’s grandfather, and Hiram Lynch, their great uncle.

“One of the biggest things that comes with the [Lynch] name is their knowledge of this craft,” Rachel said, “From how to set things up, how to do lights, sound, and what things are called is impeccable.”

Colin Bab, 14, of Wheaton, who came to the event with his sister, Grace, 11, said someday he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his great uncles and work part-time at the theatre.

However, Grace, a dancer, performer, and musician said she may prefer to be on stage herself.