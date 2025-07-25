Plainfield crash leaves 13-year-old with life-threatening injuries

A young teenager faces life-threatening injuries after the mini motorcycle he was operating collided with a car in Plainfield, police said.

At approximately 4:51 p.m., Thursday, the Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Springview Drive and Crossing Drive for a serious traffic crash, according to a news release from the Plainfield police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old male lying in the intersection adjacent to a Honda Z50R mini motorcycle, police said. Officers also saw a 2008 Honda Accord sitting just north of the intersection.

Officers tended to the juvenile until fire personnel arrived on scene, police said.

The teenager was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and then later to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police had no update on the teenager’s condition as of Friday morning.

A preliminary investigation determined the Honda Accord was northbound on Crossing Drive, traveling through the intersection, and the Honda Z50R, being operated by the teenager, was eastbound on Springview Drive, police said.

The Honda Z50R did not yield the right-of-way and struck the rear driver’s side of the Honda Accord, police said.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office were requested and conducted a traffic reconstruction of the incident. The incident remains under investigation, Plainfield police said.

Anyone needing or having additional information pertaining to the traffic crash is asked to contact Sgt. Dino Dabezic at 815-267-7238.