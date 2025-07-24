No ‘confirmed motive’ in Joliet shooting that wounded woman, man

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Two people were found shot overnight Thursday on East Benton Street in Joliet, police said.

At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and discovered a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The woman was shot in the back, and the man was shot in the chest, English said.

“At this time, there is no confirmed motive, and this shooting remains under active investigation,” English said.

Officers rendered medical aid before the arrival of paramedics, and the victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, English said.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed both victims were shot while standing near a vehicle in the 500 block of East Benton Street, English said.

“It is believed that the gunshots were fired from down the street,” English said.

Officers searched the area and found that one residence and multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire, English said.