Joliet police investigating 4 shootings reported since July 17

Officers responded to four unrelated shootings in Joliet that caused no injuries but did cause property damage.

Officers responded to the first shooting about 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Bazz Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned a single round of gunfire entered the rear of an occupied residence but no injuries were reported, English said.

“It is believed the gunfire came from an area of an open field behind the home,” English said.

At 11:33 p.m. Friday, officers responded to another shooting in the 8300 block of Waterbury Drive for a report of shots fired, English said.

Officers found a damaged vehicle and learned a driver collided into the parked vehicle when attempting to “flee to safety once the gunfire occurred,” English said.

Officers also saw a vehicle with apparent damage quickly leaving the area, English said.

During a traffic stop on that vehicle, officers determined the driver was a victim and the vehicle had sustained damage from gunfire, English said.

“During a canvass of the area, it was discovered that two additional vehicles and two homes had been struck by gunfire,” English said.

Multiple spent shell casings were discovered near the scene, he said.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

About midnight on Saturday, officers were near Plainfield Road and Interstate 55, English said.

Officers found a victim who reported their vehicle was struck once by gunfire while driving near the intersection of Mall Loop Drive and Plainfield Road, English said.

Officers learned the gunfire came from another vehicle driven by a woman with a male passenger, English said.

“It was learned that the incident may have been associated with a road rage incident between vehicles, however, this is still under investigation,” English said

At 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue, English said.

Officers learned multiple rounds of gunfire had been fired in the area, striking two vehicles and two residences, English said.

“It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle,” English said.

Anyone with video or information regarding these incidents should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.