Will County Sheriff’s Office reports 15 impaired driving arrests over Fourth of July campaign

The Will County Sheriff’s Office made 15 impaired driving arrests, including alcohol and cannabis-related arrests, and issued a child restraint citation during the recent Fourth of July campaign.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns that ran from June 20 through July 7.

In addition to the impaired driving arrests, the sheriff’s office reports the following citations were also issued throughout the campaign:

Speeding-23,

Cell Phone Violations-2,

Uninsured Motorists-18,

Other Violations-72

Seven arrests were made for having a revoked, suspended or no valid driver’s license, and two criminal arrests were made, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the safety effort, which featured “high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign,” the office stated.

The campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.