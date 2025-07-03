July 03, 2025
Joliet woman dies after crash at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood

By Felix Sarver
An elderly woman has died following a vehicle crash at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Okcha Elliott, 83, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“Ms. Elliott was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois, the result of an apparent medical incident,” coroner officials said.

The Elwood Police Department is investigating the incident.

The coroner’s office has not performed an autopsy because “this incident was deemed medical in nature.”

