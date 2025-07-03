Joliet Junior College applauds new law to promote dual-credit education programs

Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo joined Gov. JB Pritzker and other state officials to sign the Illinois Dual Credit Quality Act on Monday, June 30, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Junior )

Illinois — Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo joined Gov. JB Pritzker and other education leaders in Chicago this week as the governor signed the Illinois Dual Credit Quality Act.

According to a statement from JJC, the legislation focuses on “establishing clear guidelines and requirements for partnerships between school districts and postsecondary institutions, particularly community colleges, to ensure the rigor and relevance of dual-credit programs.”

Pritzker’s office notes that the plan “enhances dual-credit benefits to promote equity and access for high school students across the state.”

The act also ensures that dual-credit courses offered in high schools meet standards set by the Illinois Community College Board, sets parameters for out-of-state dual-credit partnerships, and defines the academic credentials needed by educators to teach dual-credit courses to “ensure high-quality education for all Illinois high schoolers,” Pritzker’s office said.

The bill is one of several initiatives promoted by Pritzker this year meant to make higher education more accessible to Illinois students.

Namuo attended the event alongside College of Lake County President Lori Suddick and Elgin Community College President Peggy Heinrich to represent the Illinois Community College Presidents Council.

“There were so many advocates that made this happen, and we’re grateful to the co-sponsors of the bill and the legislators who supported it,” Namuo said in a JJC news release. “Today’s bill signing ensures access to dual-credit opportunities, builds a strong pathway for students and, most importantly, will impact thousands of lives through the gift of education.”

JJC has been working to grow its dual-credit program and has earned statewide attention for its 12x12x12 program, an initiative introduced in 2022 to encourage dual-credit enrollment among high school students.

The program encourages the 40,000 high school students in JJC’s district to earn at least 12 dual-credit hours at a discounted rate of $12 per credit hour by the time they complete 12th grade.

One year after the program was implemented, JJC reported that it saw a 23.93% increase in dual-credit enrollment hours. It saw another 10.94% increase the following year.

This spring, JJC honored Lockport Township High School for having the most students participating in the dual-credit program through 25 offered courses.