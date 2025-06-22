3 teens wounded in Joliet shooting, one of 2 early Sunday

Three teens were injured in one of two shootings early Sunday in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Three teens in Joliet were injured in one of two shootings that were reported within a four-hour time period Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting that was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Ottawa Street, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

Officers received a report of three people who had been shot, Landeros said. During the investigation, they met with three teen victims who had been hospitalized for treatment of their injuries, he said.

One of the victims, who is 16, was in critical but stable condition, Landeros said.

The investigation led officers to determine there was a 15-year-old boy who was suspected of firing a gun, Landeros said. The teen was arrested on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Earlier Sunday, officers had responded to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. on Sherman Street, which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Landeros said.

The teen was arrested on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Landeros said.

During the investigation, officers discovered a residence and a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sherman Street had bee struck by gunfire, Landeros said.

No people were injured in that shooting, he said.