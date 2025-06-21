Two homes in Joliet struck by gunfire, no one injured

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Two residences in the east side of Joliet were damaged by gunfire, police said.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 500 block of South Joliet Street for a report of gunfire, according to a statement provided by Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

Officers met with residents of both homes who said they heard the shots but did not see any shooters, Landeros said.

No one was wounded by gunfire.

Anyone with information or videos on this incident should call 815-724-3020 for the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can call 800-323-6734 for Crime Stoppers of Will County or visit the organization’s website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.