Lockport District 205 board bids farewell to student members

Lockport Township High School District 205 student Board of Education members Wazeera Shekoni, Mia Fontanetta, Averi Colella, and Michael Dierkes were recognized by the LTHS Board at their final meeting on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School District)

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School District 205 board bid farewell to its 2024-2025 student members on June 16, when the group attended their final meeting.

Mia Fontanetta, Averi Colella, Michael Dierkes, and Wazeera Shekoni served as the second group student board members and attended meetings with the board throughout the school year.

“As Board President, I want to sincerely thank our four outstanding student board members, Averi, Mia, Michael, and Wazeera, for the meaningful contributions they made over the past year,” Board President Dr. Veronica Shaw said in a news release.

“Your voices have brought valuable insight and perspective to both our board meetings and committees. The Board of Education truly values and respects the role student input plays in shaping our school community. Thank you for your dedication, thoughtfulness, and leadership,” she said.

The four student board members thanked the school board on Monday for the opportunity to be involved and shared their final remarks in their last board meeting brief.

The board also took a moment to welcome the new student board members who will be serving in the 2025-26 school year.

Ryan Gleason and James Wyatt will serve as student board of education members, while Abigail Carroll will seve as the student board member on the Finance and Facilities Committee, and Evelyn Siedlarczyk will serve as the student member of the Curriculum Committee, according to the district.

All four students are incoming seniors and will be officially sworn in at the Aug. 18 school board meeting.

“We look forward to welcoming our new student board members, James, Ryan, Abigail and Evelyn, and working closely with them to continue improving the experience every student has at LTHS,” Shaw said.