Lockport Township awards scholarships to 5 high school seniors

Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien (center) presented the 2025 township scholarships to five high school seniors from Lockport Township High School and Romeoville High School on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport Township — Lockport Township announced the winners of its Lockport Township Government College Scholarships and the first Lockport Township Military Family College Scholarship on June 10.

Supervisor Alex Zapien honored the winners at the township board’s monthly meeting alongside members of the board and the winners’ families.

The $2,000 scholarships are presented to high school seniors living in the township who are planning to attend a two- or four-year college, university or trade school program. The scholarship funds may be used toward tuition, books or other school-related fees, according to the township.

Four students received the 23rd annual Lockport Township Government scholarship: Averi Colella, Caden Nommensen and Julia Urbano from Lockport Township High School, and Melanie Ortiz from Romeoville High School.

This year, the township also presented a military family college scholarship for the first time to Mia Di Giovanni, an LTHS graduate.

All the student applicants must “demonstrate academic excellence, community and extracurricular involvement, and submit an essay titled ‘What Does a College Education Mean to Me?’” according to the township. Additionally, the military family scholarship recipient must have a parent or guardian who is a veteran or active-duty service member, according to the township.

The 2025 scholarship winners have an average unweighted GPA of 3.8 and have collectively been involved in badminton, band, horseback riding, volleyball and wrestling, according to the township.

“Lockport Township is committed to investing in our youth,” Zapien said. “We had an exceptionally strong pool of applicants this year, and I’m confident these students will continue to make Lockport Township proud.”

Applications for the 2026 scholarship program will open in the fall after the start of the school year.