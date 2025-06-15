One dead, two critical after crash Saturday in Joliet

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a head-on collision Saturday night in Joliet.

The accident happened at 6:54 p.m. at Black Road and Magnolia Drive, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

The driver of a Buick Regal was westbound on Black Road when he is believed to have veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Buick Encore.

The 57-year-old male driver of the Regal was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was a Joliet resident.

Two people who were in the Encore were in critical condition at Saint Joseph Medical Center, police said. They are a 68-year-old Joliet woman, who was driving the vehicle, and a 69-year-old woman from Lake Station, Indiana, who was a passenger.

The Regal also hit another eastbound vehicle after the head-on collision with the Encore, police said. That vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 26-year-old Joliet man who was not injured.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released later by the Will County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Anyone who may have video footage or any information pertaining to this crash is urged to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193,” police said in the release.