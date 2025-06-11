Joliet Councilwoman Ibarra holds District 5 community meeting Thursday

A meeting of the new Joliet District 5 Advisory Council will be held held Thursday.

District 5 Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra formed the group, which will provide input on city issues relevant to her district.

City Council District 5 covers a wide area of Joliet south of Jefferson Street running from the east side to the south side. It includes the vast warehouse district running along Illinois Route 53, Joliet Junior College and the new Rock Run Collection project at Interstates 55 and 80.

The meeting on Thursday is 6 to 8 p.m. in the Burnham Room of the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch downtown.

It will be the second meeting of the advisory council.

Topics include use of cannabis tax dollars and future housing development.

“Everyone wants to know where cannabis tax dollars are going,” Ibarra said.

Those revenues now go into the general fund, but discussion on Thursday will include potential specific uses for the money.

Future housing development will be another topic, Ibarra said.

“We have a lot of open space,” Ibarra said of the district. “I’d like to hear what the residents have to say about housing.”

Ibarra said the advisory council will also give residents in the district a voice in the development of the city’s new comprehensive plan.

It will be an open meeting with no one turned away, Ibarra said. But the forum is particularly designed for residents of District 5.