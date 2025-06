Fire shoots out of the roof of an apartment building on Essington Road near Jefferson Street in Joliet on Tuesday morning, June 10, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet firefighters are battling a fire at a residential complex off Essington Road Tuesday morning.

The apartment buildings are located on Essington near Jefferson Street.

Police officers are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.