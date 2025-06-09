Transcript: What Lockport High School superintendent Dr. Robert McBride thinks of DEI, AI and more

Will County Regional Superintendent Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff and Lockport Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride attend the reopening celebration of the Lockport High School Central Campus on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Read the transcript from our interview with Lockport High School superintendent Dr. Robert McBride on federal funding cuts, DEI, AI and much more.

Jessie Molloy of the Herald-News sat down with Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride on May 28 to discuss how these shifting issues could effect LTHS in the near future, if the district is concerned about losing funding, and how it intends to adapt to new technology requirements.

