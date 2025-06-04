New Lenox driver dies after crash with Postal Service van

A New Lenox Fire Department ambulance in 2022 sits at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A New Lenox man who was driving a Mini Cooper has died after he was involved in a crash on May 31 with a Postal Service van.

Charles Dircks, 83, the driver of the Mini Cooper, was pronounced dead on Monday at Silver Cross Hospital, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:15 p.m. on May 31 at Nelson and Laraway roads in New Lenox, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

Officers learned the Mini Cooper and a Mercedes-Benz Postal Service van collided at a near head-on angle, which caused the Mini Cooper to flip on its driver side, police said.

The Mini Cooper was traveling south on Nelson Road, while the Postal Service vehicle was traveling north on the same roadway, police said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to believe the Mini Cooper entered the northbound lane of Nelson Road before crash, police said.

Officers found Dircks “unresponsive and slumped over in his seat,” police said.

Dircks was taken to Silver Cross Hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, officers do not have any indication the crash was the result of criminal behavior or impairment, police said.

The crash is still under review by the Lincoln-Way Crash Reconstruction Team.

The team consists of officers from police departments New Lenox, Frankfort, and Mokena who are trained in accident reconstruction.