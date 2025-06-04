IDOT announces emergency closures in Joliet along I-80 at Center Street

The eastbound Interstate 80 ramp to northbound Center Street in Joliet is closed for emergency repairs, with reopening expected for the evening commute times on Friday, June 13. (Shaw file photo)

Joliet — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday several emergency closures going into effect along Interstate 80 in Joliet and Rockdale.

According to IDOT, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound Center Street will be closed, with reopening expected for the evening commute times on Friday, June 13.

Northbound Center Street between Meadow Avenue and I-80 will also be closed for emergency repairs with reopening expected for the evening rush traffic on June 13, according to IDOT.

IDOT said in the announcement that motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to “consider alternative routes to avoid the area.”

The agency also reminded drivers that nearby local streets are unable to accommodate heavy wide trucks, so interstate detours are recommended.