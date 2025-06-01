Joliet man seriously injured in Maple Road crash

Joliet — A driver was left with life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his vehicle in Joliet early Saturday morning.

According to Joliet police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Maple road at 6:44 a.m. for a reported crash.

A 29-year-old Joliet man was traveling eastbound on Maple Road in a Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

The car veered off the road to the left, entering a business parking lot where it collided with an unoccupied Freightliner truck parked in the lot, according to police.

The driver was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox by the Joliet Fire Department with life-threatening injuries, according to police. There has been no update on his condition.

The roadway was closed most of Saturday morning between Parkwood Avenue and Briggs Street while police examined the scene, and the crash is still under investigation, according to police. The road reopened by 12:45 p.m.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.