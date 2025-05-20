Chicago man sentenced to 56 years in prison for 2019 Joliet Denny’s murder

A Chicago man was sentenced to 56 years in prison for the 2019 murder and robbery of a man outside the Denny’s restaurant in Joliet.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak handed down the sentence for Joshua Anderson, 26, after he gave a speech about how he felt the “system mostly targets” Black people and he compared “the system” to “modern-day slavery.”

Last year, a Will County jury took only 23 minutes to find Anderson guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder and robbery of Gregory Brown, 36, of Crest Hill, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Anderson compared himself to the Biblical figure Joshua from the Book of Joshua and promised to “change the system” when he is released from prison.

“God has put me through this for a reason and I got to accept my calling,” Anderson said.

However, Bertani-Tomczak told Anderson that he put himself in the situation that led to his murder and robbery conviction.

“You put yourself there,” she said.

She said she did not know what Anderson was talking about with “modern-day slavery.” She said when people commit crimes, they pay a price and it has nothing to do with slavery.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir said Anderson was the “mastermind” behind the plot to rob Brown in an incident that resulted in his death. She said Anderson spent months plotting the crime.

Vukmir said Anderson and an accomplice left Brown dead in the parking lot of Denny’s “like trash,” and then “drove off laughing about it.”

“It’s all a big joke and [Anderson] didn’t have any remorse,” Vukmir said.

Anderson’s prison sentence on Tuesday was the minimum he was facing. He also faced up to 120 years behind bars.

Prosecutors had been willing to negotiate a plea deal with Anderson that would have resulted in a lesser penalty.

Anderson’s two accomplices already had pleaded guilty to their involvement in the crime. But Anderson rejected the offer from prosecutors on the eve of his four-day trial, which began Dec. 10.

Anderson even tried to refuse to wear any civilian clothes during his trial. He told his mother at one pretrial hearing, “They’re going to find me guilty anyways.”

Anderson’s former girlfriend, Bobbie Ollom, 29, of Seneca, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of Brown.

Anderson’s cousin, Christopher Parker, 29, of Chicago, was sentenced to 37 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Brown’s murder.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle in 2019 sits outside Denny's restaurant, 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

In Ollom’s testimony, she provided extensive details on the plot to rob Brown. Her testimony was supplemented with surveillance videos, photos and text messages.

Ollom said Anderson and Parker were pushing her to set someone up for a robbery, and Brown was chosen as the “target.”

She testified that part of the plan was for her to lure Brown by promising him sex in exchange for $850.

Ollom said that on that day, she picked up Anderson and Parker in Chicago in her vehicle, and the trio made their way to Joliet for the robbery.

But instead of meeting Brown at his house, Ollom said she had to go meet him at Denny’s because he wanted to eat there.

Ollom testified that at one point she persuaded Brown to go to her vehicle in the Denny’s parking lot.

When Brown entered Ollom’s vehicle, she said she heard Parker say, “Give me the money,” and then heard a gunshot.

She said at the time, Parker “had the gun.” Ollom testified that she saw Parker pull Brown’s body out of the vehicle, drop him on the ground and rifle through his pockets.

Video surveillance showing Bobbie Ollom, 29, of Seneca, in 2019, inside Denny's restaurant, 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet. Ollom is serving a prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Gregory Brown, 36, of Crest Hill. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

After the shooting, Ollom said she drove to Interstate 55 to head for Chicago. Ollom described Anderson’s demeanor as “normal,” and she heard laughter coming from him and Parker.

“For me, I was very scared and shocked, and I didn’t want to speak,” Ollom testified.

Ollom said Anderson and Parker split the cash they stole from Brown, and Anderson gave some of that cash to his mother.