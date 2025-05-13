Joliet West cruises to win over Joliet Central in front of 2000 JT title team

JOLIET — Prior to Monday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game between Joliet West and Joliet Central, the two teams honored the 25th anniversary of the 2000 state championship team fielded by Joliet Township when the schools were a combined program.

With players from that team in attendance, including one - Serena Cruz - as a member of the Joliet West coaching staff, the Tigers cruised to a 15-0 victory in four innings.

West (5-20, 3-10) got things going early. After winning pitcher Laci Cole held the Steelmen (1-24, 0-12) in the top of the first, the Tigers took advantage of some Central miscues in the field and grabbed a 5-0 lead at the end of the first.

“It was cool to see the state title team out here,” Cole said. “It gives us something to shoot for. We feel like we are getting better every day and we want to be one of those teams no one wants to play in the postseason.”

Caitlin Jadron led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a Hope Hughes bunt. Ella Featherston followed with a triple to right that scored Jadron and then Hughes scored after the relay throw went wide. Maddie Woods followed with a triple. Alaina Grohar singled to right, but the ball got past the right fielder and rolled to the fence, allowing Grohar to score. Gabi Juarez was hit by a pitch, then a Laci Cole double moved Juarez to third.

A single by Jessica Cole scored Juarez, but the Steelmen got out of the inning with a double play.

Softball: Joliet West vs Joliet Central MAY 12 Joliet West's Macey Gorsch slides into home to score a run during Monday;s game against Joliet Central. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Laci Cole threw the full four innings for West, allowing only singles by Paiton Pilgrim and Elliana Fowler, while striking out three and walking one.

“Our defense did a real good job today,” Laci Cole said. “It’s nice to know that I can just throw strikes and have the other team hit the ball because I know the defense is going to have my back.

The Tigers scored twice in the second and once in the third before erupting for seven in the bottom of the fourth to end it. The big blow in the fourth came from Mallory Crisafulli, who hit a two-run double.

Both Laci and Jessica Cole had two hits, while Featherston and Grohar each collected three RBIs.

“This was a good game for us,” Joliet West coach Heather Suca said. “We played an errorless game in the field and took care of the ball. That’s big for us. We needed a game like this to get some confidence heading into the last part of the season.”

Softball: Joliet West vs Joliet Central MAY 12 Joliet Central's Neveya Ibarra looks at a pitch during Monday's game against Joliet West. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Joliet Central coach Jon Rashid was encouraged by some of what he saw, including the inning-ending double play in the first.

“We were so close to not having a big inning against us in the first,” he said. “But we had a couple get by us in the outfield. Then in the second and third we did a lot better and only gave up two one inning and one in the other. If we can keep from having that big inning against us and hold teams down to one or two, then we can play full games. We’re getting better at that.

“It was really nice to have the state championship team honored. It let the girls see some of the history of the program. It was a cool experience for them.”