‘It’s been a lot of fun’: Lockport science teacher, tennis coach reflects on career

Lockport — For the first time in more than 30 years, no Lockport Township High School students entering physics classes will be under the tutelage of Bob Champlin in the fall.

Champlin joined the science department at LTHS in the fall of 1993 and has taught “pretty much all the classes with the word ‘physics’ in it” ever since.

Champlin currently teaches AP Physics 1 and AP Physics C. He previously taught honors and regular physics, as well as spending a short stint teaching chemistry.

“When I went to college, I wanted to be a teacher,” Champlin said. “My mom was a teacher, so she was my inspiration. But after my first year, I tried working in an environmental lab for a little while. I didn’t like it. For me, the lab work was repetitive, and I realized I liked teaching so much more. I liked the challenges and changes it brings day to day, and I enjoyed working with young people.”

As a testament to how much he enjoys working with his students, Champlin also has spent the past 24 years as a coach after school.

Since 1995, he has coached tennis for the Lockport Porters, taking a short hiatus between 2000 and 2006 when his children were young.

“It’s interesting because I was never a collegiate player. I played in high school, and I’m a competitive person, but I didn’t expect to coach,” Champlin said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve met a lot of kids coaching, and I got to spend a lot of time with them and really get to know them well. It’s been great to see them all grow as people and as players, and to get to mentor them.”

From 1995 to 2000, Champlin coached the boys junior varsity and varsity teams, resuming again in 2006. Then, from 2010 to 2020, he took on the girls JV and varsity teams as well.

“Coaching, along with the classes I teach really kept me hopping,” Champlin laughed. “We had several all-state players over the years and won multiple conference and sectional tournaments. Seeing them qualify for state and compete at that level and do well is always a feel-good story.”

In 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic, Champlin reduced his coaching load to just the boys JV team, although athletics were not his only coaching duties.

Champlin also has sponsored the science club for years, taking students to various competitions, including the statewide WYSE program – a competition in which students take “high-level” timed science tests – Science Olympiad, the annual wooden bridge-building competition at the Illinois Institute of Technology and the conference science competition.

“It’s fun because it fits all their different interests in science, and they get to compete against students with similar interests from other schools,” Champlin said.

Champlin said not coaching is going to be one of the biggest changes to get used to after he retires, even though he plans to continue teaching part-time at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

“It’s going to be weird not coaching,” he said. “I’m sure there are going to be days when I’ll miss that. It will be nice to have some extra time on Saturdays again, but I’ve always enjoyed being with the kids. If I weren’t doing the college classes, I’d probably be sticking around just to coach.”

Looking back on his time at LTHS, Champlin said he appreciates the people he has taught with over the years.

“I have had great teachers to work with in the science department, and a lot of people who’ve been here a long time, which is nice to have that stability and keep things consistent year to year,” Champlin said. “We always worked well together. I’m glad I’ve worked here.

“I’ve coached with some great guys, and it’s been a lot of fun to work with them. I’ve enjoyed my time at Lockport, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life, but I’m sure I’ll still come by to visit.”