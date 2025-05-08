‘Firm but Fair:’ Retiring Lockport High School math teacher reflects on 3 decades in the classroom

Lockport — When Mary Westberg declared to Lockport Township High School District 205 in 2021 that she would be retiring in 2025, she had her senior students write letters to themselves to capture their thoughts about the chaotic year they had just experienced in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were hybrid that year with half the kids coming in some days and the other half coming in the rest, so we had to teach each lesson twice,” Westberg said.

“I told them they had to write something down. Talk about what they’d gone through and say something positive about themselves,” she said.

She plans to mail those out to those students at the end of the school year.

“Most of them should be finishing up college, I hope some of them reach out and tell me how it’s going now. I feel like I should have written myself a note then, too. It was crazy the things we had to learn to do as teachers, but that’s part of the job, you have to roll with the changes,” Westberg said.

Over her 32 years at LTHS, Westberg said she’s had to roll with many changes, including new technology, curriculum updates, and the presence of cellphones in the classroom.

“When I started, the internet was practically unheard of and we barely had cellphones,” Westberg laughed. “The whole classroom atmosphere has changed. Every day brings a new challenge, but we have to learn and adjust because fighting them doesn’t work.”

While some changes have come with frustration, Westberg said she has enjoyed working on the challenges others present.

“Currently, I teach Integrated Math 3, which is a junior-level class, and AP Pre-Calculus AB,” she said. “AP pre-calc was a new offering last year.”

Westberg was one of a small team of teachers tasked with creating the curriculum for the new course and preparing students to take the AP test for college credit in spring.

“That’s going to be one big adjustment in retirement, having to worry about myself instead of 130 kids.” — Mary Westberg, retiring teacher at Lockport Township High School

“It was very challenging to put it together, but our students did outstanding,” said Westberg. “When we started, the test wasn’t even finalized, and 92% of the kids who took the test from LTHS passed. It was unbelievable, but we had a great group of teachers working hard on it, and the kids were very successful.”

Now in its second year, Westberg said the program has grown substantially, with over 400 juniors and seniors enrolled in the class.

“I think some students were scared last year with it being new,” said Westberg. “One of our big goals as a district is to have students take AP and dual-credit courses for college, so I think this was a really good addition. The tests mean something different to every student depending on the paths they want to pursue.”

Westberg said she has always been very invested in her students in the classroom and as a coach for the boys and girls swim teams and the girls badminton team.

“Every year you take them on like they’re your own,” she said. “That’s going to be one big adjustment in retirement, having to worry about myself instead of 130 kids.”

Lockport Township High School math teacher Mary Westberg lectures at the board to a classroom of students. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Among the thousands of students she worked with over the years were her own three children, the youngest of whom will be a senior at LTHS next year. All of whom she got to coach.

“Lockport offers a lot to students in athletics and club opportunities, and I really believe the education here is great,” said Westberg. “It’s been so nice getting to see my own children succeed here and to be able to watch and participate in that success as well.”

Westberg has been happy to see past students succeed, as she noted she “loves running into my old students.”

“One young man who graduated in 2017 told me he is running his own business,” she said. “Some have children of their own now. I ran into one former student at Jewel recently, and I asked him how he thought I’d been as a teacher. He told me ‘firm, but fair,’ and I thought ‘I’ll take that.’ I expect a lot from them, but I thought that was a good review.”

While she will not be returning to Lockport full-time – she says she is looking forward to not having to set a daily 5 a.m. alarm – Westberg said she is not leaving the classroom entirely, as she plans to serve as a substitute teacher next year.

“I’ve had a great career,” Westberg said. “I’ve never regretted changing my major from accounting to education. I met my husband at my first teaching job, and I’ve made lifelong friendships. I just can’t believe it’s been 32 years.”