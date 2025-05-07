Joliet’s Saint Joseph Medical Center Nurse of the Year has 50 years on the job

Joanne Forsythe was named Nurse of the Year 2025, commemorating her 50 years on the job at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

Joliet — Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet hosted a “Salute to Nurses” event Wednesday in recognition of Nurses Week and Hospital Week 2025.

Nurses week is May 6-12, while Hospital Week takes place from May 18- 24.

Saint Joseph, which has been under the ownership of Prime Healthcare since March, hosted an event with members of its medical staff and local first EMS, firefighters, and police, which featured a performance from the Joliet Fire Department Drum & Bagpiping Corp.

Police and fire chiefs from Joliet, Troy, Lockport, and Plainfield fire protection districts and other nearby communities provided remarks during the event alongside hospital leaders to “highlight the deep collaboration between Saint Joseph Medical Center and our dedicated first responders,” according to the hospital announcement.

Saint Joseph's Medical Center CEO Barb Martin speaks at the Salute to Nurses event on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo Provided by PrimeHEa)

“We celebrate our communities’ first responders and our first receivers – our nurses –flanking me here today,” said Saint Joseph’s Medical Center CEO Barb Martin at the event.

“Your collaboration and partnership is critical to keeping our communities safe and we’re grateful to you all,” she said.

“Regardless of who we deliver for treatment to this emergency team, we know they’ll be cared for with respect and compassion, by professionals committed to serving others,” added Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

The Nurse of the Year award was also awarded to emergency room nurse Joanne Forsythe, who this year marks 50 years on the job.

“Thank you to our communities who have trusted us with your care here since 1882, when the hospital first opened. Thanks to Prime Healthcare for investing in us to ensure we’ll be able to continue providing quality care today and for years to come, and thanks most to our relentlessly dedicated first responders and our nurses, who provide exceptional care for our patients,” said Chief Nursing Officer Terrell Neal.

Dr. Daewon Kim, Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Saint Joseph's Medical Center speaks at the "Salute to Nurses" event after being named Physician of the Year. Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo Provided by Sa)

During the event, the hospital also recognized the Medical Director of the Emergency Department Dr. Daewon Kim, naming him Physician of the Year.

Kim is the first emergency department doctor to receive that recognition, according to the hospital.