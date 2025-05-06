New Lockport High School District 205 board president chosen as new members seated

The Lockport Township High School District 205 administration offices are at 1323 E. 7th St., Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Lockport Township High School District 205 board officially seated its newly elected board members on Monday.

The following individuals were elected April 1 to serve:

• Ann Lopez Caneva (two-year term)

• Michaelene O’Halloran (two-year term)

• Candace Gerritsen (four-year term)

• Tammy Hayes (four-year term)

• Lou Ann Johnson (four-year term)

• Wendy Streit (four-year term)

Board member Michael Travis listens to comments from a fellow board member at the Lockport Township School District 205 Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Board member Veronica Shaw administered the Oath of Office and following the swearing-in ceremony, the board appointed its new officers – Shaw was chosen president, Lopez-Caneva for vice president and Gerritsen for secretary, according to a news release from District 205.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva speaks at the reopening celebration of the Lockport High School Central Campus on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The meeting also included special recognition of the Travis family for its 50 years of service to the board.

Charles Travis was first elected in 1975 and served through 2015. His wife, Della Travis, served from 2015 to 2019, and their son, Michael Travis, followed from 2019 to 2025.

“Together, their commitment to public education spans 50 years – a powerful legacy of leadership and deep community dedication,” according to the district.

A commemorative plaque listing each family member’s years of service was presented in their honor.