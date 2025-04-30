There and back again: Luke Yaklich returning to the area as boys basketball coach for Lincoln-Way East

When Luke Yaklich left Joliet West in 2013 for an assistant job with the men’s basketball program at Illinois State, there were many who figured he’d never come back to the high school level.

That belief was even stronger after stints at Michigan and Texas. When Yaklich became the head coach for the men’s program at UIC, the belief felt more like certainty to everyone.

Everyone, that is, except Yaklich.

“I never said I’d never coach high school basketball again,” he said. “In fact, it was the exact opposite. People would ask me if I’d ever go back, and I’d say, ‘Absolutely.’”

“Absolutely” is close to what he said to Lincoln-Way East athletic director Mark Vander Kooi when he offered Yaklich a job. Now, after 12 years away from high school basketball and 11 of them coaching at the NCAA Division I level, Yaklich is back to his roots, having accept the position of boys basketball coach for the Griffins.

Yaklich, a LaSalle native, has the kind of resume that would make any school interested. He began his coaching career in 1999 at his alma mater of La Salle-Peru as the girls coach. He went on to coach the boys teams for Sterling, La Salle-Peru and finally Joliet West beginning in 2007.

In 14 years as a head coach at the prep level, Yaklich has a record of 214-173, including 104-62 in his six years at West. That helped earn him the assistant gig at Illinois State.

Yaklich later moved to the bench in Ann Arbor, working with John Beilein and helping the Wolverines make the 2018 national championship game. After one season working alongside Shaka Smart at UT, he earned his first collegiate head coaching job with UIC.

The Flames went 47-70 in four seasons with Yaklich, leading to his dismissal in March 2024. He didn’t fret, however. In fact, he says the past year has been just what he needed.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch my son play Division II basketball at Roosevelt,” Yaklich said. “My daughter Taylor is the manager at the University of Wisconsin, and my oldest daughter has three children. It’s been a great year of spending time with them while studying basketball and improving my own craft. I’m excited to get back into it.”

He’s stepping into a unique situation. Since the program first stepped onto the hardwood in 2001, boys basketball at Lincoln-Way East has known only one head coach in Rich Kolimas. Kolimas announced his retirement from coaching and teaching English at East during last season.

Some might see that as an intimidating position to step into, but Yaklich is welcoming it with open arms.

“When Mark first called me I was really excited and intrigued,” Yaklich said. “I love Illinois high school basketball, I love the southwest suburbs, and I loved my time in Joliet.”

It was during that time he became familiar with Frankfort and the Griffins. Yaklich said Lincoln-Way East reminded him of his time at Michigan and Texas.

“It’s a family community that values education and athletics,” Yaklich said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to spend time at colleges that value big-time academics and big-time athletics. I saw that in Lincoln-Way East. I value the reputation they have, the program coach Kolimas has built and the program I want to keep growing.”

Yaklich also will teach social studies at East.

On the basketball court, Yaklich will inherit a team coming off the best three-year stretch in program history. The Griffins were regional champs in 2023 and finished with back-to-back winning records the past to seasons. They made the regional finals this past season.

While Lincoln-Way East loses talented seniors in Brenden Sanders and others, Kolimas himself said the Griffins will have a large stable of players coming back to build around. Evan Riiff and Wes Shelby are expected to lead that group.

Whatever ends up happening on the court, however, is secondary to Yaklich. He says his job teaching social studies and coaching basketball comes down to one thing.

“What I always believe in is helping people get better every day,” he said. “I want these guys to get 1% better every day as students, athletes and young men.”