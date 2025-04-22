Former Will County investigator sentenced to prison over fatal Joliet crash

A former investigator for the Will County Public Defender’s Office was sentenced to serve 85% of an eight-year prison sentence for driving under the influence of drugs in a 2022 crash that killed a psychologist.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday by Kankakee County Judge William Dickenson in the case against Maria Aiello, 49, of Lockport.

Dickenson presided over Aiello’s case because of her professional ties to Will County. Aiello worked as a court interpreter for the Will County Chief Judge’s Office and later as an investigator with the public defender’s office.

Prosecutors said Aiello drove 111 mph while under the influence of PCP and other drugs on March 15, 2022 in Joliet. She then crashed into another vehicle driven by Dr. Ednalice Pagan-Romney, 50, of Aurora.

Pagan-Romney died inside of a vehicle that was engulfed in fire.

The location of the crash was close to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Pagan-Romney, who was born in Puerto Rico, was the chief executive officer of Inspire Therapeutic Services, which had a location in Joliet.

Last February, Dickenson, Aiello’s attorney, Daniel Walsh, and prosecutors participated in a private discussion about Aiello’s case known as a 402 conference.

Those conferences are usually held in an attempt to resolve the case without trial.

Following that conference, Aiello agreed to plead guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence while other charges were dismissed.

Those dismissed charges include a second count of aggravated DUI, eight counts of reckless homicide and one count of unlawful possession of an opiate called hydrocodone.

Dickenson told Aiello she drove a vehicle and turned it into an “instrument of death.” He said “in a flash,” Aiello obliterated a vehicle and the life of Pagan-Romney along with it.

“I will live with this for the rest of my life, your honor,” Aiello told Dickenson.

“What you did that day was beyond terrible,” Dickenson said.

Kankakee County Judge William Dickenson presided over the fatal Joliet crash case against Maria Aiello, 49, of Lockport, at the Will County Courthouse. (Scott Anderson)

Dickenson said he considered the seriousness of the crime but also Aiello’s lack of criminal history beyond petty traffic offenses. He said he also considered her remorse and the treatment she’s sought for her medical and mental health issues.

The offense of aggravated DUI has a sentencing range of three to 14 years in prison and 85% of that time must be served.

Prosecutors recommended Aiello serve 10 years in prison while Walsh recommended a lower prison sentence.

Dickenson ultimately decided Aiello serving 85% of an eight-year prison sentence.

Dickenson credited Aiello with 422 days already served in the Will County jail and 551 days served while on electronic monitoring for pretrial release.

That puts Aiello’s ultimate time in prison for Pagan-Romney’s death closer to about four years.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, two of Pagan-Romney’s family members delivered victim impact statements. Aiello was crying as they spoke.

Jorge Seda Rivera, the late husband of Pagan-Romney, said his “world fell apart” when he learned of her death. He said he never “experienced such deep pain in my life.”

“I lost my soulmate,” Seda Rivera said.

Seda Rivera said his wife was a “full of life” and a “great listener” who “connected with everyone.”

Mayra Seda Rivera said she considered Pagan-Romney not just a sister-in-law but a sister. Since the fatal crash, she said she’s felt anger, disappointment, fear, frustration, worry, sadness and depression.

She said every day she feels fear over losing more of her family. She said the way Pagan-Romney died is “heartbreaking.”

Mayra Seda Rivera said she’s been through many heartbreaks throughout her life but Pagan-Romney was always there to support her. But not anymore, she said.

“She was a person that was there for my unconditionally,” she said.

Mayra Seda Rivera told Aiello that “so many people were impacted” by her actions. Not just family but clients of Pagan-Romney who were receiving mental health treatment, she said.

She said Pagan-Romney was a passionate defender of the “weak and the oppressed,” and a “light for those in darkness.”

Mayra Seda Rivera said she didn’t know Aiello and she “struggles everyday” because she doesn’t want to “judge or place blame.”

“I sincerely hope you and your loved ones find peace,” she said.

Aiello said she accepted responsibility for her actions and she apologized to Pagan-Romney’s family.

Aiello told them she will live with her death for the rest of her life and she apologized once again “from the bottom of my heart.”

After Aiello was handcuffed by deputies and led out of the courtroom, she quietly apologized to her family and told them she loved them.