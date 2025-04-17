Homer Glen man charged with shooting threat against Lockport Township High School District 205

Lockport Police Law Enforcement Center on Monday, Dec 11, 2023. The Lockport Police Department investigated a felony disorderly conduct case against Matthew Judy, 41, of Homer Glen, involving allegations of a school shooting threat. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A Homer Glen man has been charged with posting a comment on the Facebook page for Lockport Township High School District 205 that claimed there would be a school shooting if the school was not closed.

The police investigation of the Nov. 30, 2024 incident led to a felony charge of disorderly conduct against 41-year-old Matthew Judy.

Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said Judy was accused of posting a comment that said, “Shut down the school or we will have an active shooter.”

The comment was posted on the Facebook page for Lockport Township High School District 205.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins signed a warrant for Judy’s arrest on April 15.

Judy was also investigated over another incident on Dec. 10, 2024, involving a series of emails, Huff said.

In those emails, Judy had accused a student of committing murder and warned that the student was on their way to the high school.

“Officers were able to make contact with the student and determined that no crime had taken place and that there was no threat to the school,” Huff said.

Huff said those messages will be used as an enhancement for the charges related to the Nov. 30, 2024 incident.