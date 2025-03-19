Residents raise the idea of Joliet term limits at city council meeting

Three residents urged the Joliet City Council to consider term limits on Tuesday.

The suggestion came at the end of a council meeting and with a council election two weeks away.

The three people speaking out on the topic included one of the candidates, Glenda Wright-McCullum.

But the discussion was led by John Sheridan, president of the Cunningham Neighborhood Council and a frequent commenter on city government and politics.

“I’m here tonight to start a discussion amongst the council and the voters of Joliet,” Sheridan said, reading from a prepared statement.

Glenda Wright-McCullum seen speaking at a recent forum for Joliet City Council candidates in the April 1 election. Councilman Joe Clement, also a candidate, is seated next to her. (Bob Okon)

Term limits have not been a big issue in Joliet city government or in council elections. But Sheridan said it is a major issue across the United States, and he intends to promote the cause in Joliet.

Sheridan said term limits enjoy wide support among voters and have been implemented in large cities and in other Illinois cities.

“The time is now to make this happen,” Sheridan said, adding that he would be back at future council meetings to speak on how term limits could be implemented in Joliet.

“If the mayor and City Council get on board, it is a very simple process,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan made his comments during a public comment period at the end of the meeting, when people are given up to four minutes to speak on any issue of their choosing.

The Joliet Municipal Building is at 150 W. Jefferson St. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

The mayor and council members typically do comment during the public comment period, and none of them responded directly to Sheridan.

But Councilwoman Susanna Ibarra, who is in her first term, did use a subsequent section of the meeting for council comments to say she supported term limits.

Wright-McCullum, not a council member now, used the public comment period to say that she supported term limits.

So did Willie Sellers, who has been an advocate in past years for policies to bring more city construction business to local minority contractors.

“I’d like to know how to go about getting term limits on the ballot, so people can get what they want,” Sellers told the council.

Sheridan said he believed Joliet voters would support term limits by a two-to-one margin if given an opportunity to vote on the matter.