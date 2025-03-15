Joliet holds open house on citywide water main projects

A construction crew in February works on a section of Center Street where a Joliet water main replacement project began last year. (Bob Okon)

Joliet residents can get an up-close look at water main projects planned for their neighborhoods and around town in 2025.

The city will hold an open house on the water main program from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration Building, 815 Adler St.

City officials and others working on the water main projects will be available to answer questions.

The open house is one of several means by which the city will communicate with residents through the construction.

The city plans to replace 30 miles of water mains in 15 different areas around town this year as Joliet continues to replace all mains built before 1970.

“This is our eighth year of doing water main replacement on a large scale,” Utilities Director Allison Swisher told the City Council in a recent presentation on the project.

Pipe for the Ingalls Avenue water main project is stacked up along a side street on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The city has stepped up construction since 2022.

Construction will take place within neighborhoods and along major roads, including Broadway Street and Black Road.

Work started last week on a Plainfield Road water main project that will include lane closures between Raynor and Ingalls avenues.

People living closest to the construction should have been notified already by the city.

Swisher said more than 3,500 letters were sent Feb. 28 to residents in the project areas advising them of the coming construction.

Those residents should see door-hangers at key points, informing them of water shut-offs and other developments.

The Public Utilities section on the city website, joliet.gov, includes a Construction Zone page that provides updates on projects as they progress and a map showing where they are taking place.