March 03, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Joliet man allegedly used vehicle to strike woman holding child

Woman, child not injured, police said

By Felix Sarver
Brandon White

Brandon White, 46, Joliet (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet man allegedly struck his wife with a vehicle while she was holding her 3-year-old grandson on Saturday, police said.

Brandon White, 46, was taken to the Will County jail about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday following an investigation of the incident by the Joliet Police Department.

White is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child, according to Joliet police.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 5500 block of Maha Street, which is within the city limits of Joliet but has a Plainfield mailing address.

Officers saw heavy smoke from the second floor of a residence when they arrived, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

During the investigation, officers learned White left his wife and children behind at a gathering, English said.

White’s wife and children arrived at their Maha Street residence using a rideshare service and saw smoke coming from the second floor of their residence, English said.

While the wife and children stood in the drive, White arrived and drove a Chevrolet Malibu “into the driveway and intentionally” struck his wife with the vehicle while she was holding her 3-year-old grandson, English said.

White then drove across the lawn and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in a nearby driveway before fleeing the scene, English said.

The woman and child were evaluated by paramedics but not injured, English said.

“White was placed into custody without incident during a traffic stop later in the evening near Caton Farm Road and Weber Road after being located by [officers],” English said.

The fire remains under investigation, he said.

Have a Question about this article?