Joliet man allegedly used vehicle to strike woman holding child

A Joliet man allegedly struck his wife with a vehicle while she was holding her 3-year-old grandson on Saturday, police said.

Brandon White, 46, was taken to the Will County jail about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday following an investigation of the incident by the Joliet Police Department.

White is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child, according to Joliet police.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 5500 block of Maha Street, which is within the city limits of Joliet but has a Plainfield mailing address.

Officers saw heavy smoke from the second floor of a residence when they arrived, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

During the investigation, officers learned White left his wife and children behind at a gathering, English said.

White’s wife and children arrived at their Maha Street residence using a rideshare service and saw smoke coming from the second floor of their residence, English said.

While the wife and children stood in the drive, White arrived and drove a Chevrolet Malibu “into the driveway and intentionally” struck his wife with the vehicle while she was holding her 3-year-old grandson, English said.

White then drove across the lawn and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in a nearby driveway before fleeing the scene, English said.

The woman and child were evaluated by paramedics but not injured, English said.

“White was placed into custody without incident during a traffic stop later in the evening near Caton Farm Road and Weber Road after being located by [officers],” English said.

The fire remains under investigation, he said.