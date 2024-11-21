Two hospitalized after pickup truck flips along I-80 in Joliet

A pickup truck flipped upside down off the Briggs Street exit of Interstate 80 near McIntosh Lane and Hebbard Street in Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Photo Provided by East Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet — Crews from the East Joliet Fire Protection District were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday after a pickup truck flipped on the Briggs Street ramp.

According to Deputy Chief Matt Grohar, the truck was exiting westbound I-80 at Briggs Street in Joliet when it skidded off the ramp, through a fenced median and rolled onto its roof on the side of the road near the intersection of McIntosh Lane and Hebbard Street.

The vehicle had two occupants at the time of the crash, according to Grohar. When first responders arrived, the passenger was “outside the vehicle” but the driver was pinned, he said.

Firefighters at the scene of a crash where a pickup truck flipped off the Briggs Street ramp Thursday morning. (Photo Provided by East Joliet Fire Department)

“His leg was stuck underneath the roof of the truck, but the rest of his body was outside,” Grohar stated. He did note that it was unclear from initial reports if he was thrown from the vehicle or got pinned while trying to get out.

Both the passenger and driver were taken by ambulance to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for non-life threatening injuries. Both are expected to recover.

Traffic on I-80 and Briggs Street was not disrupted while crews attended to the crash. Grohar attributed the crash to the morning’s slick weather conditions, as the area saw its first snowfall of the season.