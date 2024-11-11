Metra locomotive honoring veterans will debut on Rock Island Line

Metra has unveiled a specia locomotive to honor all veterans and active-duty service members and reservists on Veterans Day. It will go into service on the Rock Island Line, and then move to the BNSF and the Milwaukee District lines in December. (Photo provided by Metra)

Metra has unveiled a specially painted locomotive to honor all veterans and active-duty service members and reservists on Veterans Day.

The special permanent paint scheme, featuring a bald eagle on the front and sides decorated with the American flag and blue camouflage with silhouetted military figures saluting, will be seen in operation across the Metra system, according to a news release from Metra.

It will enter service on the Rock Island Line out of Joliet in November, moving to the BNSF and the Milwaukee District lines in December. In January, the locomotive will serve the three lines operated by Union Pacific, according to Metra.

“Metra has strong ties to our nation’s armed forces, with more than 300 veterans and reservists currently at work on our railroad,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in the release. “This eye-catching design is another way to express our gratitude for the service of all veterans and for our employees’ continued service to the people of Northeast Illinois.”

Derwinski is himself a veteran of the U.S. Navy, according to Metra.

Locomotive 120, which first entered Metra service in 1977, received the new paint scheme during its fourth rehab. The design was created by in-house by Metra graphic designer Falecia Woods and was brought to life by the skilled team at Metra’s Kensington Yard Facility paint shop lead by General Foreman Paul Jurlow, according to Metra.

Metra supports veterans in the workforce and earlier this year signed on to the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success Program, which is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after their military service by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline, and work ethic that military veterans bring to business roles, according to Metra.

The program provides soldiers with an opportunity to interview for jobs with Metra and gives Metra access to job candidates with valuable skills and leadership qualities they learned serving their country, according to Metra.