Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run Sunday in Joliet

A 56-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police said.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue in Joliet. That’s where police found a man lying next to a bicycle in the southbound lanes, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

“The victim was initially discovered by an uninvolved passing motorist, who called 911. A preliminary investigation determined that the male bicyclist had been struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene following the collision,” according to the release.

The man was unresponsive and was taken by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the victim’s name. They are searching for the vehicle involved in the incident.

“Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is urged to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110,” according to the release.