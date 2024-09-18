Joliet may be restarting park plans near apartments for sex offenders

A vacant house damaged in a fire and an elephant statue stood on the property at 1000 N. Center St. before the city of Joliet acquired the site and demolished the house. Joliet is now moving ahead with a plan to build a park on the site. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet appears ready to get going on a park that initially was planned primarily to serve as a deterrent to an apartment building housing registered sex offenders.

The Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday will consider a special-use permit that would allow the city to move forward with the park plan, which has sat stagnant for almost two years.

The city in August 2022 acquired a residential lot at 1000 N. Center St. amid a controversy at the time over a nearby apartment building that was being rented to registered sex offenders.

The plan was to build a park close enough to the apartments in the 1000 block of North Cora Street that it would trigger a state law barring registered sex offenders from living within 500 feet of public parks.

Whether or not the plan would work, the neighborhood wants the city to build the park, said John Sheridan, president of the Cunningham Neighborhood Council.

“It’s been sitting there for two years,” Sheridan said. “I pushed to get it done.”

The property had been the site of a burnt-out house damaged in a fire, so it had limited market potential when the city bought it for $124,000. The house has been torn down, and it’s now basically a vacant lot.

Sheridan said he believes the city plans to add a couple of park benches and flowers to make it a park but no playground.

NewDay Apartments acquired the apartment building in the 1000 block of Cora Street to be occupied by registered sex offenders. (Alex Ortiz)

City officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon regarding the plan and whether the city would move forward with efforts to try to dislodge the sex offenders living in the apartment house.

The Joliet apartment building was acquired by NewDay Apartments, which is based in Lake Zurich and buys property to house registered sex offenders.

Adele Nicholas, executive director for Illinois Voices for Reform, said the residents in the Cora Street building have not caused any problems in the neighborhood.

“I know there have been zero issues with local residents,” Nicholas said.

Illinois Voices for Reform advocates on behalf of improved housing for registered sex offenders.

State law regulating where registered sex offenders can live is restrictive to the point that offenders often stay in prison beyond the term of their sentences or are rendered homeless because they can’t find a legal place to live, Nicholas said.

But, she said, the rule that bars residency within 500 feet of a public park applies to some offenders and not others.

Sheridan said he was concerned that the conversion of the property to a park only would lead to a change in which sex offenders were living in the Cora Street apartments.

But he, too, said he does not know of any problems created by residents of the apartments since they have moved in.

“They’ve pretty much stayed low key, which is a good thing,” Sheridan said.