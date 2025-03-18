March 18, 2025
Six Sauk Valley-area students named Whiteside Area Career Center students of the month

By Charlene Bielema
STERLING — The Whiteside Area Career Center has named its students of the month for February. They are:

  • Ashlyn Neville, a senior studying Health Occupations, Dixon High School. Her parents are Jim and Angela Neville.
  • Ashlyn Rinaldi, a senior studying Digital Media Arts, Forreston High School. Her parents are James Rinaldi and Emily Cross.
  • Lillian Biller, a junior studying Culinary Arts, Milledgeville High School. Her parents are Mike Biller and Becky Herlin.
  • Josh Arzuaga, a senior studying Computer Technology, Morrison High School. He is the son of Nichole Montaney.
  • Christian Cardot, a junior studying Auto Tech I, Sterling High School. His parents are Mike Cardot and Liz Matthew.
  • Spencer Nye, a junior studying Auto Technology, Milledgeville High School. He is the son of Jarod and Corrine Nye.

WACC offers vocational classes to area high school students.

