Six Sauk Valley-area students named Whiteside Area Career Center students of the month

STERLING — The Whiteside Area Career Center has named its students of the month for February. They are:

Ashlyn Neville (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Ashlyn Neville, a senior studying Health Occupations, Dixon High School. Her parents are Jim and Angela Neville.

Ashlyn Rinaldi (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Ashlyn Rinaldi, a senior studying Digital Media Arts, Forreston High School. Her parents are James Rinaldi and Emily Cross.

Lillian Biller (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Lillian Biller, a junior studying Culinary Arts, Milledgeville High School. Her parents are Mike Biller and Becky Herlin.

Josh Arzuaga (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Josh Arzuaga, a senior studying Computer Technology, Morrison High School. He is the son of Nichole Montaney.

Christian Cardot (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Christian Cardot, a junior studying Auto Tech I, Sterling High School. His parents are Mike Cardot and Liz Matthew.

Spencer Nye (Photo provided by the Whiteside Area Career Center)

Spencer Nye, a junior studying Auto Technology, Milledgeville High School. He is the son of Jarod and Corrine Nye.

WACC offers vocational classes to area high school students.