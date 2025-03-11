5 Things to Do: Celebrate all things St. Patrick’s this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are some ideas to get you started:

Get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit: The Classical Blast in Kilts concert will be from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, March 14, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. This live music event features rock versions of traditional Irish and Scottish folk music, songs by contemporary Irish bands and more. Support the veterans: The Dixon American Legion will be serving meaty lasagna or spinach lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 14. The cost is $13. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal, which is available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carry out. Hit the streets: The Dixon Family YMCA Shamrock 5K and Kids Fun Run will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, 110 N. Galena Ave. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race will start in front of the Dixon YMCA on Boyd Street and finish at the Rotary Pavilion on River Street. The Kids Fun Run will consist of one lap around the bridges and Heritage Crossing, starting at the Log Home and finishing behind the Dixon YMCA building. Party at the parade: Dixon is getting ready to paint the town green for its annual St. Patrick’s parade and celebration on Saturday, March 15. The parade starts at 3 p.m. at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, in the cafeteria parking lot, and ends at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 Hall, 506 W. Third St., where the festivities continue with corned beef and cabbage meals and music by Irish band, The Gleasons, from 4-8 p.m. There is no entry fee for the KOC event but there is a charge for food. It will also feature activities and hot dogs for kids and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting the Dixon Community Food Pantry. Support some local vendors: The Twin City Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 15. The market is located at 106 Ave A., Sterling, and is a year-round indoor market that features 25-plus vendors. The market features a wide variety of vendors: meats, eggs, cheese, seasonal produce, baked goods and other prepared foods. A vast array of handcrafted and artisan goods can also be found. Vendors with eligible food products also accept SNAP/LINK. For more information on the Twin City Farmers Market, vendors and special events, visit its website or follow the Market on Facebook.

