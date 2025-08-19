Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on ‘Meaningful Day of Golf’ results

The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 18 featured Kreider Services of Dixon Administrative Manager Sue Ely discussing the recently held “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser in July.

Also discussed: a Kreider Alliance annual board meeting held in early August, distributing seven scholarships to those entering the health care field, and an upcoming “Quarter-Mania” fundraiser this week at the Dixon Elks Club.

