Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on ‘Meaningful Day of Golf’ results

Kreider Services, which serves more than 600 people with developmental disabilities each year, has been working on a public/private partnership in the hope of taking over Timber Creek, raising $1 million for needed irrigation repairs to better maintain the green and employing 40 to 50 people with disabilities at the facility.

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Aug. 18 featured Kreider Services of Dixon Administrative Manager Sue Ely discussing the recently held “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser in July.

Also discussed: a Kreider Alliance annual board meeting held in early August, distributing seven scholarships to those entering the health care field, and an upcoming “Quarter-Mania” fundraiser this week at the Dixon Elks Club.

