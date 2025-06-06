June 07, 2025
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on special events from Kreider

By John Sahly
Kreider Services, which serves more than 600 people with developmental disabilities each year, has been working on a public/private partnership in the hope of taking over Timber Creek, raising $1 million for needed irrigation repairs to better maintain the green and employing 40 to 50 people with disabilities at the facility.

File photo: Kreider Services' “Meaningful Day Of Golf” outing set for July 10 at Lost Nation was discussed on Talk-Line on June 6. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview for June 6, which featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing special events on the Kreider calendar, including the Florissa Center 5-K run/walk fundraiser at Sauk Valley Community College on June 14.

Other topics discussed: the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” outing July 10 at Lost Nation and how to become a Kreider Alliance member to support programs yearly.

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.