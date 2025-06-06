Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on special events from Kreider

The TALK-LINE interview for June 6 featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing special events on the Kreider calendar, including the Florissa Center 5-K run/walk fundraiser at Sauk Valley Community College on June 14.

Other topics discussed: the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” outing July 10 at Lost Nation and how to become a Kreider Alliance member to support programs yearly.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.