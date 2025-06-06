June 07, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on special events from Kreider

By John Sahly
The Florissa Family 5K will feature a 5K race and a Fun Fun for kids Saturday at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon.

File photo: The Florissa Family 5K (Shaw Local File Photo)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Sue Ely on special events from Kreider" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 6 featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing special events on the Kreider calendar, including the Florissa Center 5-K run/walk fundraiser at Sauk Valley Community College on June 14.

Other topics discussed: the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” outing July 10 at Lost Nation and how to become a Kreider Alliance member to support programs yearly.

