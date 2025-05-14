Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the Kreider Gala and more

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview with the administrative manager at Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely.

Ely reviews the recently held Kreider Gala fundraiser for the Meaningful Day program at Kreider, plus takes a look at upcoming events, including the Florissa Center 5K run/walk at Sauk Valley Community College on June 14, part of the “Hope” series of summer 5Ks; a Florissa Center “Summer Boys” series starting June 2; 10 Kreider Alliance scholarships given out during graduation this month; and the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” event in July.

