Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the Kreider Gala and more

By John Sahly
The Florissa Family 5K will feature a 5K race and a Fun Fun for kids Saturday at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon.

File photo: The Florissa Family 5K will feature a 5K race (Shaw Local File Photo)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview with the administrative manager at Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely.

Ely reviews the recently held Kreider Gala fundraiser for the Meaningful Day program at Kreider, plus takes a look at upcoming events, including the Florissa Center 5K run/walk at Sauk Valley Community College on June 14, part of the “Hope” series of summer 5Ks; a Florissa Center “Summer Boys” series starting June 2; 10 Kreider Alliance scholarships given out during graduation this month; and the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” event in July.

