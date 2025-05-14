Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the Kreider Gala

File photo: The L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence goes to Sue Ely (left) Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 13 featured the administrative manager at Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely.

Ely reviews the recently held Kreider Gala fundraiser for the Meaningful Day program at Kreider, plus takes a look at upcoming events including the Florissa Center 5K run/walk at Sauk Valley Community College June 14, part of the “Hope” series of summer 5Ks; a Florissa Center “Summer Boys” series starting June 2; 10 Kreider Alliance scholarships given out during graduation this month; and the “Meaningful Day Of Golf” event in July.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.