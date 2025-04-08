April 08, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the upcoming Kreider Gala

By John Sahly
Lights shine on the bottom branches of the Kreider tree Thursday December 10 at the corner of River Road and Galena Avenue in Dixon. The community can help Kreider Services light the tree this year by donating. Each $25 donation will light a bulb on the tree.

File photo: Lights shine on the bottom branches of the Kreider tree at the corner of River Road and Galena Avenue in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 8 featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing a recent “Spring Dance” held for Kreider clients across their northern Illinois coverage area.

Also discussed: upcoming Kreider activities including their Kreider Gala on May 2, the Florissa Center 5K run/walk and kids fun run on June 14 and the annual “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser on July 10, plus a word about the Kreider Alliance membership opportunity and scholarships from Kreider.

