Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the upcoming Kreider Gala

The TALK-LINE interview for April 8 featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing a recent “Spring Dance” held for Kreider clients across their northern Illinois coverage area.

Also discussed: upcoming Kreider activities including their Kreider Gala on May 2, the Florissa Center 5K run/walk and kids fun run on June 14 and the annual “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser on July 10, plus a word about the Kreider Alliance membership opportunity and scholarships from Kreider.

