File photo: On Monday, March 3, 2025, Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes read a proclamation recognizing that Dixon is officially a POW/MIA City. The Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri gives these designations to towns that recognize and honor all U.S. service members who were captured by enemies or are missing in action during the country's conflicts. There are over 80,000 U.S. service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 18 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing the 2025-2026 Dixon city budget which has been placed on file.

Also discussed: news concerning water main repair issues, street work in a portion of the city, work on the Rock River pedestrian bridge and a candidates forum for the upcoming consolidated elections in April.

