Police: Two vehicles stolen from Dixon dealership

DIXON — Dixon police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of two vehicles from a Dixon dealership.
Dixon police officers were called at 9:41 a.m. Sunday, March 16, to Ken Nelson Auto Group, 1100 N. Galena Ave., for a reported burglary.
According to a news release, two vehicles - a gray 2022 Dodge Charger and a black 2014 Cadillac CTS – were stolen.
The department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles. Investigators are actively pursuing a number of leads obtained during the investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if that information leads to an arrest.