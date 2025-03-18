Police: Two vehicles stolen from Dixon dealership

DIXON — Dixon police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of two vehicles from a Dixon dealership.

Dixon police officers were called at 9:41 a.m. Sunday, March 16, to Ken Nelson Auto Group, 1100 N. Galena Ave., for a reported burglary.

According to a news release, two vehicles - a gray 2022 Dodge Charger and a black 2014 Cadillac CTS – were stolen.

2022 Dodge Charger (Photo provided by Dixon Police Department)

The department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles. Investigators are actively pursuing a number of leads obtained during the investigation, according to the release.

2014 Cadillac CTS (Photo provided by Dixon Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if that information leads to an arrest.