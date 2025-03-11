March 11, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on the Kreider Gala and scholarships

By John Sahly
The L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence goes to Sue Ely (left) Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon.

File photo: The L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence goes to Sue Ely (left) Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Sue Ely previews the Kreider Gala and scholarships" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 11 featured the Administrative Manager of Kreider Services of Dixon, Sue Ely, discussing the recently finished “Holiday Appeal” fundraiser, which ended in February, and its success for Kreider. She also discusses Kreider Alliance scholarship opportunities for students entering the health field and its deadline on March 15, a Florissa Center seminar in Rochelle on March 18 and a preview of the Kreider Gala in May.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Below is the transcript from the Talk-Line podcast.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioDixonKreider
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.