Dixon woman helps brides bronze up for their wedding day

POLO – On a person’s wedding day, confidence often comes down to the smallest details.

The way a dress fits, the way makeup catches the light and the way someone feels when they see themselves in the mirror all make a difference.

For the owner of a local spray tan business, serving brides and wedding parties across the area and being part of that special wedding moment is what makes her work meaningful.

Caitlin O’Connor of Dixon, owner of Bronzed Era Spray Tans in Polo, has spent the past two years helping people look their best through spray tanning. She works both at rented space at the Studio 112 beauty salon in downtown Polo and also does some appointments from her home in Dixon.

Her customers range from those who just want to show a little glow to clients who want a tan for special occasions such as homecomings, proms and weddings, where timing, tone and subtlety matter.

“For weddings, it’s great to be a part of their day,” O’Connor said. “It’s nice to be a part of what they consider the biggest day of their life. I get to give them confidence. They feel so good, and it’s good to give them that.”

That sense of responsibility carries into how O’Connor approaches wedding appointments. She said weddings are different from everyday tans, not just because of the photos, but because of the pressure clients place on themselves to feel flawless. In the midst of busy timelines and last-minute details, her goal is to make the tanning process calm, controlled and one less thing for brides to worry about.

“I want it to be perfect because it’s their big day,” O’Connor said. “They’ve all been very laid back and easy going.”

Brides are often wearing white, form-fitting dresses, which means the type of tanning solution used is critical. Many spray tans contain a cosmetic bronzer that can rub off onto fabric, so for brides, O’Connor recommends a clear solution that eliminates the risk of transfer while still delivering an even glow.

Having a tan, whether it’s for a wedding or any other occasion, gives one confidence, she said.

“It’s going to give you a glow,” O’Connor said. “It’s going to make your teeth look whiter. It’s going to make your eyes look brighter. You don’t need as much makeup and it evens out your skin tone. It’s just a really good accessory to have on the big day — or on any day — but especially when everyone’s taking pictures and everyone’s looking at you. You want that confidence and you want to feel good.”

Managing expectations is a key part of her consultations. O’Connor said many clients come in wanting a dramatic transformation, but natural results always look best, especially as a tan fades. She has to be realistic with her customers to ensure that they’re not getting something that could be troublesome after the big day.

“If someone with pale skin says they want to look Brazilian, if you get that dark, it’s not going to look natural and you’re not going to like it when it starts to fade,” O’Connor said. “It’s all about going a shade darker than what you are and adding a little sun-kissed glow. We want it to be natural.”

That philosophy is backed by advances in spray tan chemistry in recent decades. The active ingredient in spray tans, DHA (dihydroxyacetone), reacts with amino acids in the top layer of the skin to form brown pigments called melanoidins, creating a tan without exposure to UV rays.

The quality of modern solutions has come a long way, O’Connor said.

“Over the years, some people think spray tans are simply orange, but the DHA in the solutions has improved and the quality of it has gone up so much that the orange hues aren’t really a thing anymore,” O’Connor said. “If you look at girls in the ’90s, you’re going to see that orange color to them, but the quality has gotten so much better, thank goodness.”

O’Connor’s own journey into spray tanning started with a look at her own skin. A self-described “a pale Irish girl,” she experimented with tanning products on herself before realizing the difference professional techniques could make.

“I would use [regular] lotions all of the time, and then I found out it’s not quite the same as using tanning lotions,” O’Connor said. “I was doing it on myself, and I just wanted to spread that love. I just loved it. I tried it on some girls at my job, and I thought, ‘This is wonderful.’”

Today, she focuses exclusively on spray tans, though she hasn’t ruled out offering tanning beds in the future to give clients another option. For now, she emphasizes the control and precision of hand-applied spray tans over booths, which may produce uneven or unpredictable results.

“Having a good, solid tan is going to give you confidence,” O’Connor said. “In the summertime, with shorts and a tank top, there’s no way I can do that without a tan, and I feel more confident.”

To help clients get the most out of their tan, especially for weddings, O’Connor walks them through a detailed pre- and post-care process. Preparation includes exfoliating 24 hours beforehand, staying well-hydrated and moisturizing properly. After the tan, moisturizing remains essential, while activities that can reduce the color’s intensity — such as swimming, hot tubs, massages, facials, shaving, manicures, pedicures, oils, and perfumes — should be avoided.

Spray tans are ideally scheduled two days before a wedding, allowing the color to settle while ensuring that everything else, such as beauty treatments and dress fittings, are completed beforehand. O’Connor sends clients preparation and aftercare checklists via text, along with aftercare accessories, to help extend the life of the tan.

O’Connor said one of the most rewarding parts of the job comes after the ceremony, when brides send her photos from their wedding day. Seeing clients confident in their dresses and comfortable in front of the camera reinforces the care she puts into each appointment, knowing the results of her work become part of how they remember one of the most photographed days of their lives.

Bronzed Era Spray Tans operates from a booth at Studio 112, 112 W. Mason St. in Polo. Find it on Facebook or Instagram, email bronzedera@outlook.com or call 715-204-9502 to schedule an appointment.