Many farmhands working together in Illinois State FFA

Across Illinois, thousands of blue-jacketed students sign up each year for a common purpose: to learn, to serve and to grow.

They’re members of FFA, a national youth organization that promotes and supports agricultural education. But for many of the high-schoolers and junior high students in FFA, it’s more than that; it’s a place where curiosity about agriculture transforms into confidence, and where leadership takes root in the common rhythm of school, work and community.

Among those who’ve embraced that journey are three teens from northwest Illinois: Natalie Pratt of Amboy, Ethan Bremmer of Pearl City and Paige Sierens of Annawan. All three graduated from high school this summer and were officers for their respective FFA sections.

For Pratt, serving as president has been “the experience of a lifetime,” a chance to learn from every handshake and conversation. Bremmer, the reporter, has turned miles on the road into lessons in humility and communication. Sierens, who is the organization’s first sentinel at the state level (a position created this year), views her role as both an honor and a reflection of FFA’s growth.

The members not only represent the future of farming, but how the organization continues to evolve with its members. Each brings a distinct story and voice to Illinois’ State FFA Officer Team, a group that represents around 43,000 members across nearly 400 local chapters. The trio serves with vice president Koben Tate of Dallas City, secretary Kyle Bradshaw of Pittsfield and treasurer Kaydence Wooton of Weldon. They travel thousands of miles criss-crossing the state each year to meet with students, teachers and industry leaders. They carry a shared mission of strengthening the next generation of agricultural leadership.

From chapter visits in small-town high schools to policy discussions in Washington, D.C., these young leaders are discovering that agriculture is as much about people as it is about production. Their roles are demanding yet deeply rewarding, and they are learning to listen first, lead with empathy and to see leadership not as a way to be in the spotlight, but to shine a light on farming.

Sauk Valley Living talked with Pratt, Bremmer and Sierens to learn about their roles in Illinois agriculture and what they do to educate students and promote all things ag.

Natalie Pratt (AgriNews photo/Martha Blum)

Natalie Pratt

SVL: What has the experience of being State FFA President been like for you so far, especially being a “leader of leaders” in a way?

NP: It has been the experience of a lifetime! I feel incredibly blessed to have this opportunity. Every day, I get to work with members who are all bringing such unique and creative perspectives to the agricultural industry and Illinois FFA.

SVL: What have been some profound experiences during your travels so far as president?

NP: The state officer team is currently on chapter visits. Visiting chapters has been so fulfilling. Learning what is unique about each section and chapter is so interesting and important to understanding how to best serve our organization through future progress.

SVL: For those who are looking to get into leadership at the high school or middle school levels, what’s a good reason to pursue it?

NP: Because why not?! These experiences and opportunities are so valuable to yourselves. Leadership experience will always help you, never hurt you! You never know what one connection, one handshake and one step outside of your comfort zone could do you for. That one reach outside of your usual schedule could be the switch necessary to push yourself to your full potential!

SVL: What does it take to be a great leader?

NP: It takes humility. True leadership isn’t about standing above others, but standing beside them. When leaders put others before themselves and admit they don’t have all the answers, they build trust and respect. Think about times where you could have entered spaces with more love in your heart, what small action can you to do to help someone else today? Never become too busy to notice where a smile could change someone’s day!

SVL: With your experiences in FFA leadership at the state or regional level, have you applied anything from them to how you work on your farm?

NP: Definitely organization! I have to admit how awful I am at being an organized person, but with my new role this year, organization is so necessary! I’ve noticed myself becoming a more orderly person back on the farm, because of the skills I’ve been learning this year!

Ethan Bremmer (AgriNews photo/Martha Blum)

Ethan Bremmer

SVL: What have been some profound experiences during your travels so far as reporter?

EB: Traveling across Illinois and even to Washington, D.C. To begin the year, we attended the State Officer Summit in Washington, D.C., which was an incredible opportunity to learn and connect. Soon after, we headed to FFA Camp, where we helped students discover their paths in FFA and as young leaders. Another highlight was working all ten days during the FFA Barnyard at the Illinois State Fair. I’ve loved traveling to Sections 3, 5, 14, 17, and 25 during our chapter visits.

SVL: For those who are looking to get into leadership at the high school or middle school levels, what’s a good reason to pursue it?

EB: It is valuable because it builds important skills in young individuals. No matter the organization, leadership plays a vital role in personal growth. It not only helps you become a better person but also strengthens soft skills that may not develop otherwise. Leading fellow students, especially those older than you, can be challenging, yet it teaches responsibility, confidence and communication. These experiences prepare students for future success and help them grow into capable, well rounded leaders.

SVL: Your brother Ben is a former state leader, as treasurer. Have you learned anything from his experiences that have helped you in your leadership position?

EB: I had some insight into what I was getting into. I knew a good mix of what the role entailed, but this is still my first time experiencing everything firsthand and seeking out opportunities wherever I can. I also feel that I am creating my own path in FFA rather than simply following in his footsteps. This journey allows me to learn, grow, and define my own leadership style while building on the foundation he helped establish.

SVL: What does it take to be a great leader?

EB: When I think about what it takes to be a great leader, my first thought is the willingness to put others before yourself. Leadership also requires time, dedication and passion. A true leader is someone you can look up to, whether as a role model or as someone who takes time to help others become their best selves. Being a leader isn’t always easy, but it is incredibly rewarding to see those around you succeed with your guidance and support, knowing you played a part in their growth and achievements.

SVL: With your experiences in FFA leadership at the state or regional level, have you applied anything from them to how you work on your farm?

EB: I have definitely applied my leadership skills from FFA directly to the farm in many ways. Not only have I improved my ability to communicate with others, but I have also gained valuable skills in planning, teamwork and completing tasks efficiently. Communication is especially critical on the farm; one small mistake can cost thousands of dollars. It also plays a key role in professional settings, such as purchasing machinery, seed, fertilizers, and other products. Farming requires many hands working together, and leadership helps me understand how to utilize others’ strengths effectively. Additionally, attention to small tasks and details has improved, allowing me to ensure that everything gets done successfully and efficiently, making the farm run smoother overall.

Paige Sierens (AgriNews photo/Martha Blum)

Paige Sierens

SVL: How does it feel to have the distinction of being the first State FFA Sentinel?

PS: Immense gratitude. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to serve as the first sentinel. It’s an incredible honor, not only to hold a new position, but to be part of something bigger than myself, something that reflects the growth and progress of our state association. Over the past decade, FFA in our state has expanded significantly, and the addition of this office shows just how far we’ve come. It’s humbling to know that I get to represent FFA members across the state in this new capacity. I’m proud to represent my school, my community and the future of agriculture, and I carry that pride with me every day in this role.

SVL: What have been some profound experiences during your travels so far as sentinel?

PS: The opportunity to travel and connect with members and leaders across the country. A particularly profound experience was attending the State Officer Summit in Washington, D.C. Not only was it incredible to stand in our nation’s capital, but it was even more impactful to meet fellow officers from all over the United States. Hearing their stories, learning about agriculture in their states and forming bonds with people who share the same passion for leadership and service was unforgettable. These connections continue to grow, and I still keep in touch with many of them. It really shows how FFA brings people together, no matter how far apart we may be geographically. It made the world feel just a little bit smaller and a lot more connected.

SVL: For those who are looking to get into leadership at the high school or middle school levels, what’s a good reason to pursue it?

PS: It’s a powerful tool for personal growth. Taking on leadership roles helps develop life skills that you’ll carry into college, your career and your relationships. One of the most important skills is communication, learning how to express yourself clearly, listen actively and collaborate with others. Leadership gives you real experiences in teamwork, responsibility and service. You gain confidence in who you are and what you can do. It’s about becoming the best version of yourself while making a difference in the lives of others.

SVL: What does it take to be a great leader?

PS: Great leadership begins with an open mind and a genuine desire to serve others. It’s not about titles or recognition, it’s about helping people in both big and small ways. Whether it’s opening a door, offering encouragement or helping someone practice for an interview, small actions have a big impact. A great leader is someone who consistently looks for ways to lift others up and does so with gratitude and humility.

SVL: With your experiences in FFA leadership at the state or region level, have you applied anything from them to how you work on your farm?

PSL Yes, especially from the connections I’ve made. From industry professionals to fellow FFA members, the people I’ve met have taught me so much. Their experiences and insights have helped me see challenges on the farm from different perspectives. Every conversation is a learning opportunity, and that knowledge continues to shape how I work and grow our home operation.