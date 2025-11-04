The Rink at Pine Creek rolls with the ages in Ogle County

Family fun is what The Rink at Pine Creek strives for, and the Wilson Family provides that with roller skates and arcade games. Owners Aaron and Rebecca Wilson maintain the vintage-1948 rink in rural Mount Morris while keeping a skating culture fresh for new generations. "Our main goal is to be a community spot for kids to have a safe environment where they're not on their phones or computers,” Rebecca said. “They're exercising, spending time with friends, being in a controlled environment and still having fun.” (Cody Cutter)

MOUNT MORRIS — Believe it or not, there used to be a time when kids who wanted to have fun didn’t tie up a cell phone doing it. They’d tie up a pair of skates instead.

Well, what goes around comes around — and around and around and around.

For more than 75 years, people of all ages looking for fun have found it at a roller rink in rural Ogle County, just across the road from White Pines Forest State Park. With its original terrazzo floor and disco balls glimmering overhead, one might be tempted to say it’s like time stood still at The Rink at Pine Creek — though it’s pretty hard for anything to stand still there.

Colorful lights. Disco ball glimmers. It's what makes The Rink at Pine Creek in rural Mount Morris an exciting atmosphere while skaters roll and bounce on its vintage terrazzo floor. (Cody Cutter)

Though the name has changed a few times over the years, since the rink first opened in 1948, much remains the same. The rink still welcomes folks to stop by for family fun, retaining the charm of a place that opened in the post-war years while the echoes of the baby boom could still be heard and Americans looked for ways to leave a world war behind them and explore a world of possibilities ahead of them. Though roller skating has been around since the late 1800s, its popularity picked up steam during the pre- and post-war years, from the 1930s through the 1950s.

Formerly known as White Pines Skating Rink, the business has seen only a handful of owners over its nearly eight-decades, and in 2019 Rebecca and Aaron Wilson became the latest to run the rink. The couple with deep roots in the area have put their own spin on the rink while honoring its place in local history, ushering in a new generation of skaters, buoyed by an increase in skating’s popularity thanks in part to its presence in movies and children’s TV.

“Being able to carry on the legacy that it has — my grandmother skated here, her sister met her husband here — there’s a lot of history,” Rebecca said. “That’s great looking back, but a challenge we’re working on is how to become relevant today. Skating is coming back and it’s making its rounds, which is awesome. There’s a lot going on with roller skating and we’re excited to be a part of that, and it’s reminding the local community that we’re here, having the hours that suit everybody and trying to have that balance.”

Skating isn't the only subject of fun at The Rink at Pine Creek in rural Mount Morris. There's also an arcade with about twenty games, and that space expanded this past fall to double its fun. Games include the usual classics as well as interactive movement games, bowling, skeeball, air hockey and basketball shooting. (Cody Cutter)

Balance is important for skaters, too, but regardless of how they roll, The Rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skill levels during most of its hours — though Saturday evenings are reserved for teens and adults who’ve honed their skating skills, allowing them to zip around the floor without having to worry about watching out for beginners. The vibe also changes that night: While its DJs play contemporary hits at other times, they mix things up on Saturdays, with oldies and other genres getting skaters in the mood. Requests can also be made.

“It gives them a little more flexibility on the skate floor and not having to have a bunch of young kids around,” Rebecca said. “It’s been nice to give adult skaters and jam skaters more room to do their thing.”

While the novelty of nostalgia is a part of skating’s draw, the Wilsons are also quick to point out the other benefits of lacing up the skates. It’s a fun social activity. It helps get people up and moving without overexerting themselves, burning off calories and improving balance. During the winter it can be a cure for cabin fever.

“Roller skating is a great physical activity, and I think it’s attractive to parents who want their kids to be active,” Rebecca said. “Maybe they’re not an athlete and playing sports, but it gives them an opportunity to still be involved in a physical activity and exert some energy in a fun and engaging environment. With the music and lights, this place can get quite stimulating when everything’s going.”

There’s rarely a day that goes by when the Wilsons and their staff don’t see someone pulling off a neat move on the floor — moving to the music, spinning around and skating backwards, moving their feet like a Michael Jackson moonwalk.

“It’s a skill that you can develop endlessly,” Aaron said. “If you put me in a pair of skates, I can skate around and go backwards a little bit, but there are people who have developed their skills to such a degree where they can do all kinds of wild stunts and stuff. That’s an appeal for some people.”

Skating is a family affair for the Wilsons and their three kids. Even their one-year old son is learning how to glide. One of the rink’s popular offerings is its Beginner Skate Camp, held monthly for kids ages 4 through 12. Focused on both first-timers and experienced skaters looking to add tricks or improve balance, the camp has built a loyal following. Skate Mate braces are available to help with balance. “The earlier we can get them skating, the better,” Rebecca said. “They’re not as scared when they’re young.”

Their mission is clear: keep the rink a welcoming, safe and fun place for all ages.

“Our main goal is to be a community spot for kids to have a safe environment where they’re not on their phones or computers,” Rebecca said. “They’re exercising, spending time with friends, being in a controlled environment and still having fun.”

The rink is one of the largest in Illinois, at 11,000 square feet, and one of the few remaining ones with a terrazzo floor. Its size owes to the building once being an airplane hangar that was built in Minnesota before being disassembled and rebuilt in 1948 by original rink owner Clyde Wishard, who gave it the name White Pines Roller Palace. The Wilsons have paid homage to the place’s history with large logos from the rink’s history adorning one of its walls.

The rink also has an arcade with about 20 games, in space that was expanded this past fall to double its fun. Games include the classics as well as interactive movement games, bowling, skeeball, air hockey and basketball. The new additions also came with a new redemption format: no more tokens and tickets, but a card system instead. “It gives kids another option to do something when they’re here,” Rebecca said.

Customers can book private parties, and The Rink at Pine Creek also offers school break specials, and hosts holiday events such as the New Year’s Eve skate and a 1,000-egg Easter egg hunt.

Beyond just the fun that it offers, the rink holds a deeper significance for many locals and visitors to the area. It’s a cherished landmark woven into the fabric of northwest Illinois.

“It’s been in the community for an extremely long time,” Aaron said. ”We constantly hear from people in the community, especially from older people, who tell us, ‘I went here when I was a kid, ‘That was the spot when I was in high school.’ It’s cool, and it feels like we’re taking care of something that’s a lot bigger than us.”

The Rink has also proven to be a good fit with the Wilsons’ goal of attracting visitors to the area. They also own Pine Creek Escape, a getaway that offers vacation cabins nestled in the forest and a wedding venue set against a canyon backdrop. The businesses are complimented by the area’s chief attraction, the nearby 385-acre White Pines Forest State Park, which features trails, picnicking and a lodge.

Combining nostalgia and fresh energy, the Wilsons are happy to help guide The Rink at Pine Creek on its 75-year journey — caretakers of its legacy who are keenly aware of their roll in local history, while working to make sure The Rink plays a roll in the region’s future.

“Roller skating is definitely on the rise,” Rebecca said. “We’re looking forward to being part of that.”

The Rink at Pine Creek, 6929 W. Pines Road in rural Mount Morris, is open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Special event hours and dates are announced on skatingfun.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Find it on online or call 815-946-9988 for more information.